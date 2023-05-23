2 men indicted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were indicted in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting.

Dewayne E. Jones, Jr., 37, of Carbondale, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

A second man, Jeffery Jermaine Harris, 24, of Carbondale, was indicted on one count of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to a release from the office of Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez, Jones, Jr. and Harris were charged for their involvement in a May 1 shooting near 700 South Lewis Lane in Carbondale.

Rayshawn Simon died in the shooting.

Jones, Jr. is currently being held on a $2 million bond and Harris is being held on a $100,000 bond.

