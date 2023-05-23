Heartland Votes

2 men indicted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting

Dewayne Jones, 37 (left) and Jeffrey Harris, 24 (right) both of Carbondale, Illinois, were...
Dewayne Jones, 37 (left) and Jeffrey Harris, 24 (right) both of Carbondale, Illinois, were indicted in connection with a deadly shooting in Carbondale in May.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were indicted in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting.

Dewayne E. Jones, Jr., 37, of Carbondale, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

A second man, Jeffery Jermaine Harris, 24, of Carbondale, was indicted on one count of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to a release from the office of Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez, Jones, Jr. and Harris were charged for their involvement in a May 1 shooting near 700 South Lewis Lane in Carbondale.

Rayshawn Simon died in the shooting.

Jones, Jr. is currently being held on a $2 million bond and Harris is being held on a $100,000 bond.

