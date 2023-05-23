Man accused of stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from area businesses.

Jihad Ramadan, 34, of Cape Girardeau, was formally charged with three counts of class A misdemeanor stealing and three counts of class B misdemeanor of property damage.

He is currently being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

According to Cape Girardeau police, during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, they responded to a report of multiple commercial burglaries.

Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, confirmed they were all businesses in the area of S. Kingshighway from about Bloomfield Road and south.

Officers collected evidence at each location and positively identified Ramadan as a possible suspect.

They found Ramadan at a Cape Girardeau motel around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday and took him into custody.

According to police, they recovered several items that were stolen from the businesses.

