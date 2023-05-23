Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear to dedicate permanent COVID Memorial on Capitol grounds

The COVID memorial – titled “United We Stand. Divided We Fall.” – was designed and sculpted by...
The COVID memorial – titled “United We Stand. Divided We Fall.” – was designed and sculpted by Kentucky native Amanda Matthews.(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A permanent COVID Memorial will be dedicated on the grounds of the Kentucky State Capitol on Wednesday, May 24.

Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will join state and local officials, along with several Kentucky families, for the dedication.

The dedication will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the memorial, titled “United We Stand. Divided We Fall,” was designed and sculpted by Kentucky native Amanda Matthews.

“This phenomenal new memorial honors the 18,653 Kentuckians lost during this once-a-century pandemic,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “It will stand in a place of prominence in the Capitol Monument Park for generations to come so that they might learn about the great challenges we faced and how Kentuckians came together during this crisis.”

The memorial features ADA-accessibility design, including visual, audible and tactile. Green lights, symbolizing empathy and compassion for the Kentuckians lost throughout the pandemic, encircle the center of the monument, and white lights shine through the night until sunrise each morning.

According to the governor’s office, the primary donors to the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund are Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, King’s Daughters Health System, UofL Health, University of Kentucky and Pikeville Medical Center. Numerous private donations rounded out the funding and no tax dollars were used.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Cape Girardeau police are investigating multiple shootings reported over the weekend.
2 injured; homes, vehicles damaged in multiple Cape Girardeau shootings
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport to catch flight
A man allegedly threatened people with a gun while fishing at the Sikeston Sports Complex Lake...
Man allegedly threatened people with gun while fishing at Sikeston Sports Complex Lake
A crash on Interstate 24 involving a motorcycle has sent one man to the hospital in McCracken...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash on I-24

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing adjusting prices for most hunting,...
MDC considers raising price of permits
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast
The public was invited to line Broadway St. in Mt. Vernon, Ill. to wave flags to show their...
Annual Run for the Wall to stop in Mount Vernon, Ill.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects