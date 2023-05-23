Heartland Votes

Franklin Co. experiencing power outages

By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is reporting power outages throughout the county.

According to the Franklin Co. EMA report, utility services are aware. EMA is asking those affected by the power outages to not call 911 to report an outage. However, do call 911 for any life threatening situation.

As of 10:40 p.m., 6,047 Ameren customers are experiencing outages.

