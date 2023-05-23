Franklin Co. experiencing power outages

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is reporting power outages throughout the county.

According to the Franklin Co. EMA report, utility services are aware. EMA is asking those affected by the power outages to not call 911 to report an outage. However, do call 911 for any life threatening situation.

As of 10:40 p.m., 6,047 Ameren customers are experiencing outages.

