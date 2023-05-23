Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Isolated showers possible next couple afternoons....
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT
Overall our quiet and pleasant pattern is set to continue.  But with slightly higher dew points moving in from the southeast the next couple of days it will be a bit more humid with a few isolated mainly afternoon showers or storms possible.   Highs today and tomorrow will be about 80 to 85….with partly cloudy skies.  About a 20% chance of a shower or storm.  On Wednesday night a backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast,  and Thursday and Friday will be cooler and less humid again thanks to northeast winds.

The Memorial Day weekend continues to look mainly warm and dry….although models continue to advertise weak low pressure aloft moving in from the east.  If this occurs there could be a few showers or storms around from Saturday through Monday,  but right now the chances look fairly low.  Otherwise highs should range from the upper 70s to low 80s,  with lows in the 50s and 60s.

