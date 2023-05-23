First Alert: Warm trend continues with isolated afternoon showers possible

(KFVS) - Our unusually tranquil, warm and dry pattern looks to continue the rest of the week, but there is a chance for a few isolated afternoon showers or storms today and Wednesday.

About a 20 percent chance of a shower or storm.

It will also be a bit more humid.

Afternoon highs today and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday night which will bring slightly cooler and less humid air for Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

The Memorial Day weekend continues to look mainly warm and dry.

Some models show there could be a few showers or storms from Saturday through Monday, but the chances look fairly low.

Afternoon highs should range from the upper 70s to low 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

