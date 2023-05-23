Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport to catch flight

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On Thursday, May 18, deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion, Illinois.

According to a release from Sheriff Jeff Diederich, when deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that a backhoe was parked in the airport parking lot, which was determined to be suspicious in nature.

Soon after the deputies arrived, the owner of the backhoe arrived on scene and said the equipment belonged to his company, and that it had been parked on a job site at the intersection of Illinois Route 13 and Spillway Road.

After further investigation, it was discovered that Timothy Baggott, of Carbondale, Ill., stole the backhoe and used it as transportation to drive nearly 10 miles to catch a flight at the airport.

According to security camera footage, Baggott arrived and parked the backhoe in the airport parking lot. He then walked from the backhoe, carrying a guitar case and entered the airport lobby.

Baggott has been charged with theft in excess of $10,000.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541.

