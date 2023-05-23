Carbondale man charged in connection with April shooting
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged in connection with a shooting in April.
Jaiir E. Crim, 21, of Carbondale, was recently charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.
According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez, Crim was charged for his involvement in a shooting on April 23 in the 600 block of East Park Street in Carbondale.
