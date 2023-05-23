Carbondale man charged in connection with April shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged in connection with a shooting in April.

Jaiir E. Crim, 21, of Carbondale, was recently charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez, Crim was charged for his involvement in a shooting on April 23 in the 600 block of East Park Street in Carbondale.

