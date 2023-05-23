Cape Splash opening May 27

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will open for the season Saturday, May 27.

The 2023 hours include:

Monday-Saturday - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Cape Splash Facebook page, reduced hours will begin on August 13, and then the facility will be open on Saturday and Sundays only.

Admission for the season will be:

12 months and younger - free

Ages 1-13 - $9

Ages 14-60 - $10

Ages 60 and older - $9

Season passes will be available to buy at the Osage Centre and A.C. Brase Arena, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

According to Cape Splash, season pass holders have new benefits this year. In addition to unlimited entries and entrance to Cape Splash 15 minutes before opening, they’re now offering concession deals, including Hotdog Tuesdays, Bomb Pop Wednesdays and more.

Season pass rates include:

12 months and younger - free

Ages 1-13 - $70

Ages 14-60 - $80

Ages 60 and older - $70

As for its weather policy, Cape Splash reserves the right to close or require patrons to get out of the water due to inclement weather. They said rain passes will be issued to those patrons with receipts who have been in the facility less than two hours. No refunds will be issued at any time.

According to Cape Splash, the facility will not open for the day if daytime air temperatures are not projected to get above 72 degrees.

