Heartland Votes

Bernie baseball advances to Class 2 Quarterfinals with walk-off 4-3 win against Greenville

Greenville vs. Bernie
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - One out was the difference.

Bernie trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Mules had two outs and were down to their last strike.

With the tying run on third base, Seth Teel sent a line drive back up the middle. It dropped for a base hit. Brayden Vaughn scored, making it 3-3, and the Mules forced extra innings.

Then in the top of the eighth, all the momentum seemed to shift back to Greenville as the Bears loaded the bases with two outs.

Easton Evans hit a hard ground ball towards short. It snuck under the defender’s glove and into the outfield as a baserunner went by. Greenville had two runs cross the plate.

However, they were taken off the board. The umpires called interference on the baserunner who crossed in front of the shortstop as he attempted to field the ground ball. As a result, it was ruled an out and the inning was over.

In the bottom of the eighth Bernie loaded the bases.

When a passed ball reached the backstop, Jayden Robinette took off from third toward home. A close tag at the plate, but the ball popped free from the catcher’s glove. Robinette was safe and Bernie had their game-winning run.

Bernie advances to host Chaffee in the Class 2 Quarterfinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

