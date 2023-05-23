Heartland Votes

4-year-old dies in 2-vehicle crash in Carlisle County, KSP investigating

By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUNNINGHAM, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Sunday, May 21.

According to a release from KSP, a trooper with KSP and deputies with the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 62 near the intersection of KY 307 around 11:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 35-year-old Lucas Shehorn, of Bardwell, Ky., was driving eastbound on U.S. 62 with a 4-year old passenger. A second vehicle, driven by 55-year-old Michelle Chapman, Paducah, KY, was heading westbound on U.S. 62.

The two vehicles collided on U.S. 62 near the intersection of KY 307. The reason for the collision is still under investigation, according to the release.

The juvenile passenger of Shehorn’s vehicle was transported by ground to an area hospital and then by air to an out-of-state hospital where she later died from her injuries. Shehorn was also transported by air to an out-of-state hospital for injuries sustained during the collision. Chapman was transported by ground to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

