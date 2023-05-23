2 men indicted in connection with armed robbery, car hijacking in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were indicted on armed robbery charges in connection with car hijacking in early May.

Dominique J. Smith, 29, of Carbondale, Illinois, was indicted on two counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Jamir Jordan, 32, of Markham, Illinois, was indicted on two counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez, Smith and Markham are accused robbing the victims and taking their vehicle.

Police say the suspects asked for a ride after a party on May 5 in the 900 block of East Park Street.

The vehicle was later found parked and empty in the 1100 block of East College Street.

