Heartland Votes

2 men indicted in connection with armed robbery, car hijacking in Carbondale

Two men were indicted on armed robbery charges in connection with car hijacking in early May.
Two men were indicted on armed robbery charges in connection with car hijacking in early May.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were indicted on armed robbery charges in connection with car hijacking in early May.

Dominique J. Smith, 29, of Carbondale, Illinois, was indicted on two counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Jamir Jordan, 32, of Markham, Illinois, was indicted on two counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez, Smith and Markham are accused robbing the victims and taking their vehicle.

Police say the suspects asked for a ride after a party on May 5 in the 900 block of East Park Street.

The vehicle was later found parked and empty in the 1100 block of East College Street.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Cape Girardeau police are investigating multiple shootings reported over the weekend.
2 injured; homes, vehicles damaged in multiple Cape Girardeau shootings
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast
A man allegedly threatened people with a gun while fishing at the Sikeston Sports Complex Lake...
Man allegedly threatened people with gun while fishing at Sikeston Sports Complex Lake
A crash on Interstate 24 involving a motorcycle has sent one man to the hospital in McCracken...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash on I-24

Latest News

A man was charged in connection with a shooting in April.
Carbondale man charged in connection with April shooting
Dewayne Jones, 37 (left) and Jeffrey Harris, 24 (right) both of Carbondale, Illinois, were...
2 men indicted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing adjusting prices for most hunting,...
MDC considers raising price of permits
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast