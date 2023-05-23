1 arrested, 1 injured after two-vehicle crash near Southeast Hospital

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Blvd. and Broadway Street this afternoon in front of Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton, one person involved was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained from the crash. Another person was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

