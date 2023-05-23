Heartland Votes

1 arrested, 1 injured after two-vehicle crash near Southeast Hospital

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Blvd. and Broadway Street this...
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Blvd. and Broadway Street this afternoon in front of Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.(WPTA)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Blvd. and Broadway Street this afternoon in front of Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton, one person involved was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained from the crash. Another person was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Cape Girardeau police are investigating multiple shootings reported over the weekend.
2 injured; homes, vehicles damaged in multiple Cape Girardeau shootings
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast
A man allegedly threatened people with a gun while fishing at the Sikeston Sports Complex Lake...
Man allegedly threatened people with gun while fishing at Sikeston Sports Complex Lake
A crash on Interstate 24 involving a motorcycle has sent one man to the hospital in McCracken...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash on I-24

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing adjusting prices for most hunting,...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation considers raising price of permits
Missouri considering raising fees for fishing and hunting permits
More than 300 bikers participating in the Run For the Wall arrived around 10:45 a.m. on...
Annual Run for the Wall stops in Mount Vernon, Ill.
On Tuesday, May 23 at 12:21 p.m., detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office...
Paducah man arrested for drug trafficking charges after traffic stop