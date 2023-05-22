Scammers impersonate law enforcement to extract money, personal data

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - After a recent string of scam calls, Sheriff Wes Drury and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office is sharing advice with the community to avoid similar situations.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Detective Eric Dunn said over the last couple of days, several citizens have contacted the office saying a caller, giving the name Lieutenant T. Gibbs, is telling them they have active warrants or have failed to appear in court. The caller tells them they need to pay him immediately in order to clear their names.

“At no time will law enforcement call to inform you about a warrant and demand payment of any kind--if you have a real warrant, we will knock on your door in person. We will certainly not demand money, gift cards, money transfers or cryptocurrency, “ Dunn said. “Do not give the caller any information and if you have questions or concerns, please contact your local law enforcement agency.”

Dunn said in order to avoid scammers, don’t trust caller ID. Scammers manipulate caller ID to look like the call is coming from an official government number. He added that government agencies will not call, text or email you out of the blue to demand payment right away.

Additionally, Dunn said you should never share personal information with anyone who contacts you. If you are worried, look up the government agency’s information yourself to check with them. If the caller threatens to fine you, put you in prison or take your property unless you pay, then it is a scam.

According to the release, if a scammer contacts you, your report can help stop them. Go to ReportFraud.ftc.gov and try to share as much information as you can, such as the date and time of the call, the person and agency name the scammer used, what they wanted you to do, pay or share, including amounts and the phone number that showed up on your caller ID. Even a fake number can help law enforcement track the scammer.

