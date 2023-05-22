Rep. Voss discusses end of his first legislative session

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - State Representative John Voss talked to members of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club about the end of his first legislative session in Jefferson City.

“Personally, as a freshman legislator, I had the objective to just listen and learn as much as I could about how government works, how the legislature works and to build deep relationships with those people I have the pleasure serving with,” he said.

Lawmakers passed an increased budget that includes $2.5 billion to expand Interstate 70 to three lanes in both directions. It also includes money to help pay teachers more and expand Pre-K classes.

