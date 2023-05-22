Paducah Firefighters and Police play softball to raise money for family services

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Fire Department and Police Department joined forces today to raise money for a local organization.

On May 21, the Police Department and Fire Department squared off in a friendly game of softball. The event was held to help raise money for Family Services in Paducah, Ky.

Another benefit of the event is a bit of community building between the groups. Bobby Bonds, the lieutenant of the Paducah Fire Department, said that it gives people from both departments a chance to know each other.

“Just getting to know each other getting names like hey that’s the guy that did that or hey we’re going to meet up with so and so or hey that’s the guy that we had a conversation with that we didn’t know a couple weeks ago but now we do so it’s just nice to kind of build that relationship with them,” Bonds said.

They also had a canned food drive at the event as well as fundraising through donations and even a concession stand to benefit family services.

