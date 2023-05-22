Heartland Votes

Paducah Firefighters and Police play softball to raise money for family services

The Paducah Fire Department and Police Department joined forces today to raise money for a local organization
By Makenzie Williams
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Fire Department and Police Department joined forces today to raise money for a local organization.

On May 21, the Police Department and Fire Department squared off in a friendly game of softball. The event was held to help raise money for Family Services in Paducah, Ky.

Another benefit of the event is a bit of community building between the groups. Bobby Bonds, the lieutenant of the Paducah Fire Department, said that it gives people from both departments a chance to know each other.

“Just getting to know each other getting names like hey that’s the guy that did that or hey we’re going to meet up with so and so or hey that’s the guy that we had a conversation with that we didn’t know a couple weeks ago but now we do so it’s just nice to kind of build that relationship with them,” Bonds said.

They also had a canned food drive at the event as well as fundraising through donations and even a concession stand to benefit family services.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just east of Benton, Missouri on...
Driver killed, two children injured in Scott County crash
Police lights
Missouri teen killed in dirt bike crash on a motocross track
Meteorite from 1930 makes its way home to Paragould
93-year-old meteorite finds its way home to Northeast Arkansas
FILE - Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City,...
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

Latest News

Paducah Police vs Firefighter softball game
Buster
Raising money for rescues through hockey
The two juveniles were transported by ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center
Two juveniles injured in ATV accident in Mississippi County
On Saturday, May 20 around 6:40 p.m., officers with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office...
1 injured in rollover crash in Calloway County, Ky.