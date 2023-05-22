Heartland Votes

Mt. Vernon, Ill. woman facing child porn charge

Pamela J. Hiatt, 69, was arrested on Friday, May 19 on a warrant charging her with child...
Pamela J. Hiatt, 69, was arrested on Friday, May 19 on a warrant charging her with child pornography.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mount Vernon woman was charged with child pornography after a cybert tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Pamela J. Hiatt, 69, was arrested on Friday, May 19 on a warrant charging her with child pornography.

She was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond (10 percent).

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Hiatt posted bond and was released the same day as her arrest.

The investigation began April 26 after deputies received the cyber tip through their membership with the task force.

They got search warrants for digital records. Deputies say evidence was recovered during a search of the home in the 900 block of Warren Avenue on May 10.

