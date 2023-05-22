Heartland Votes

Man wounded in shooting after fight over Hot Pocket

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault.
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges for shooting his roommate.

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault.

On the night of May 20, Louisville Metro police Williams got mad because his roommate had eaten the last Hot Pocket and started throwing tiles at him.

The roommate told police he tried to fight back but was starting to leave when Williams went back into their residence, got a gun, and shot him in the backside.

The victim said he went several blocks away to get help.

Williams was arraigned this morning at the LMDC courtroom. A not-guilty plea was entered, and bond was set at $7,500 cash. Williams was ordered to have no contact with his roommate and not to possess a firearm or any other weapons.

The next court date for Williams was set for May 30.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau police are investigating multiple shootings reported over the weekend.
2 injured; homes, vehicles damaged in multiple Cape Girardeau shootings
A crash on Interstate 24 involving a motorcycle has sent one man to the hospital in McCracken...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash on I-24
A man allegedly threatened people with a gun while fishing at the Sikeston Sports Complex Lake...
Man allegedly threatened people with gun while fishing at Sikeston Sports Complex Lake
Monroe County fatal train crash
Missouri semi-truck driver killed after crash involving a train
A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’

Latest News

Man accused of stealing firefighter’s vehicle from fire station parking lot
2-vehicle crash closed 1 lane of westbound traffic at LaSalle, E. Main St.
Rep. Voss discusses end of his first legislative session
Man accused of breaking into home, trespassing at another home
Police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash just off the Interstate 55 exit 102.
2-vehicle crash closed 1 lane of westbound traffic at LaSalle, E. Main St.