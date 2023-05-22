Heartland Votes

Man allegedly threatened people with gun while fishing at Sikeston Sports Complex Lake

A man allegedly threatened people with a gun while fishing at the Sikeston Sports Complex Lake on Saturday evening, May 20.((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man allegedly threatened people with a gun while fishing at the Sikeston Sports Complex Lake on Saturday evening, May 20.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the lake around 7:44 p.m.

They talked to the reporting party and witnesses, and then recovered a firearm from the scene.

A 23-year-old Sikeston man was arrested on a weapons charge. He was booked and then released on a summons. A court date was scheduled.

