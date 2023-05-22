Man accused of stealing firefighter’s vehicle from fire station parking lot

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a firefighter’s vehicle from the fire station parking lot.

Eugene Harris, 64, of Metropolis, was charged on a theft warrant out of Chicago and obstructing identification. He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

According to a release from the Metropolis Police Department, the stolen vehicle was recovered in the parking lot of Lois Ln. apartments after the victim saw the vehicle while returning from a fire call.

During the investigation, police learned the victim’s cash app card was used at the Speedy Mart; however, the card was locked and the sale was declined. They say the subject left but was captured on video surveillance.

The subject, identified as Eugene Harris, was found and brought in for questioning.

Police say he eventually admitted to trying to use the card and admitted to being a passenger in the stolen vehicle.

According to police, he gave them someone else’s name and date of birth. Once they got his true identity, officers learned he was wanted on a warrant for theft in Chicago, Ill.

The case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.

