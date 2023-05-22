Man accused of breaking into home, trespassing at another home

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of breaking into one home and then trespassing and causing a disturbance at another home.

Craig L. Montgomery was taken into custody on charges of burglary, theft and criminal trespass to property. He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

According to the Metropolis Police Department, they received a 911 call around 4:16 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 about a person trying to break into a home in the 1800 block of Market Street.

When officers arrived, the victims told them that they were asleep and awakened by the sound of a large crash at the front door. The victims found a man in their living room, and when confronted he fled.

Video surveillance showed the incident. Police say they recognized the suspect from numerous previous encounters.

At around 4:25 a.m., officers received a report of a disturbance at a home in the 1600 block of Ferry. Officers learned that same suspect caused a disturbance and had previously trespassed at the property.

He fled before officers arrived.

They found the suspect, identified as Montgomery, around 8 a.m. and took him into custody.

