Heartland Votes

Man accused of breaking into home, trespassing at another home

A man is accused of breaking into one home and then trespassing and causing a disturbance at...
A man is accused of breaking into one home and then trespassing and causing a disturbance at another home.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of breaking into one home and then trespassing and causing a disturbance at another home.

Craig L. Montgomery was taken into custody on charges of burglary, theft and criminal trespass to property. He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

According to the Metropolis Police Department, they received a 911 call around 4:16 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 about a person trying to break into a home in the 1800 block of Market Street.

When officers arrived, the victims told them that they were asleep and awakened by the sound of a large crash at the front door. The victims found a man in their living room, and when confronted he fled.

Video surveillance showed the incident. Police say they recognized the suspect from numerous previous encounters.

At around 4:25 a.m., officers received a report of a disturbance at a home in the 1600 block of Ferry. Officers learned that same suspect caused a disturbance and had previously trespassed at the property.

He fled before officers arrived.

They found the suspect, identified as Montgomery, around 8 a.m. and took him into custody.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Missouri teen killed in dirt bike crash on a motocross track
On Saturday, May 20 around 6:40 p.m., officers with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office...
1 injured in rollover crash in Calloway County, Ky.
Two teenagers were injured in an ATV crash in Mississippi County on Sunday.
Two teens injured in Mississippi County ATV crash
Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

Latest News

A man allegedly threatened people with a gun while fishing at the Sikeston Sports Complex Lake...
Man allegedly threatened people with gun while fishing at Sikeston Sports Complex Lake
According to the City of Cape Girardeau, westbound Broadway St. will be closed between Bellevue...
Portion of westbound Broadway St. to close 2 weeks in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau police investigating multiple reported shootings over the weekend
A man is accused of stealing a firefighter’s vehicle from the fire station parking lot.
Man accused of stealing firefighter’s vehicle from fire station parking lot