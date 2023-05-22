Law Enforcement Torch Run in Cape Girardeau raises money for Special Olympics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement officers raised money and awareness for Special Olympics of Missouri on Monday morning, May 22.

The group ran from South Kingshighway at Plants Plus to Banterra Bank on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run in Cape Girardeau on Monday morning raised money and awareness for Special Olympics Missouri.

“It means everything,” said Johnny Spencer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and region 9 coordinator for Special Olympics. “This is just a small, little run that we’re going to have to sweat through and everything, but it’s nothing compared to the adversities and challenges that Special Olympics have to overcome. Every day those athletes they go out, they train, they have daily, um, things they have to fight through, struggle through. But we just like to get out here and do this run, kind of in recognition of them.”

Special Olympics of Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with disabilities.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.