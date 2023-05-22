Jackson baseball wins Class 6 District 1 Championship 9-2 over Mehlville
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson won their first baseball District Championship since 2018 on Saturday.
The Indians defeated Mehlville 9-2 behind standout pitching from John Paul Sauer and an offensive attack led by two home runs from Caden Bogenpohl and another from Baden Hackworth.
Jackson will host Lafayette (Wildwood) in a State Quarterfinal game on Saturday, May 27. The time has not yet been announced.
