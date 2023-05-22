Illinois lawmakers have May 31 to pass budget legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Illinois lawmakers have until May 31 to get bills passed, giving them a little more than a week to get things done.

The General Assembly could have been done last week if it passed a budget in time.

While Democrats set an end date for May 19 they have until May 31 to pass a budget.

Illinois House Republicans are frustrated that they not only missed the deadline but that they were not allowed to be a part of budget negotiations.

While no budget was passed, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon did issue a joint statement on the progress that’s been made.

They said, “Conversation is ongoing and negotiations are productive.”

Both chambers returned this week to finish their work.

