I-24 collision on sends motorcycle operator to hospital

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash on Interstate 24 involving a motorcycle has sent one man to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On May 21, at 12:02 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff Department were dispatched to an injury collision on I-24 near the west bound 11 mile marker. Traffic was slowing or stopped in the area due to a separate collision that deputies were responding to.

The motorcycle operator, 70-year-old Eugene Cooper of Cadiz, Ky. was going west bound when a vehicle in front of him came to a stop. Cooper was unable to stop in time before colliding with the rear of the vehicle.

The vehicle that Cooper collided with had two occupants. The driver, 83-year-old Charles Hohenberg of Clayton, Mo, and the passenger, 63-year-old Victoria Hohenberg. Both were uninjured in the collision.

Cooper was taken by Mercy EMS to a local hospital where he was then airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for his injuries.

