Heartland Votes

I-24 collision on sends motorcycle operator to hospital

A crash on Interstate 24 involving a motorcycle has sent one man to the hospital in McCracken...
A crash on Interstate 24 involving a motorcycle has sent one man to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky.(Source: MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash on Interstate 24 involving a motorcycle has sent one man to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On May 21, at 12:02 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff Department were dispatched to an injury collision on I-24 near the west bound 11 mile marker. Traffic was slowing or stopped in the area due to a separate collision that deputies were responding to.

The motorcycle operator, 70-year-old Eugene Cooper of Cadiz, Ky. was going west bound when a vehicle in front of him came to a stop. Cooper was unable to stop in time before colliding with the rear of the vehicle.

The vehicle that Cooper collided with had two occupants. The driver, 83-year-old Charles Hohenberg of Clayton, Mo, and the passenger, 63-year-old Victoria Hohenberg. Both were uninjured in the collision.

Cooper was taken by Mercy EMS to a local hospital where he was then airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
Police lights
Missouri teen killed in dirt bike crash on a motocross track
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just east of Benton, Missouri on...
Driver killed, two children injured in Scott County crash
On Saturday, May 20 around 6:40 p.m., officers with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office...
1 injured in rollover crash in Calloway County, Ky.
The two juveniles were transported by ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center
Two juveniles injured in ATV accident in Mississippi County

Latest News

Buster
Raising money for rescues through hockey
Raising money for rescues through history
The Paducah Fire Department and Police Department joined forces to raise money for a local...
Paducah Firefighters and Police play softball to raise money for family services
Paducah Police vs Firefighter softball game