Friedheim, Mo. graduate recipient of Cape Girardeau Co. Rotary College Scholarship

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Friedheim, Mo. teen is the recipient of the 2023 Cape Girardeau County Rotary College Scholarship.

Mia Friese, 17, is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School and plans to attend Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff before getting a degree in radiological sciences at Arkansas State University.

She attended the rotary club’s weekly meeting where she met with members and read her essay.

According to a release from the rotary club, Mia’s community involvement and written essay made her the clear choice as the recipient. Her essay subject matter dealt with helping those with mental health needs getting the services they require in a speedy and affordable manner.

The $1,000 scholarship can be used to help with paying any school-related expenses.

According to the club, there were more than 25 applicants for the scholarship grant. They were asked to include the activities they have enjoyed during school and write an essay on the “single most important societal problem.”

As a senior, Mia has been involved in the National Honor Society, Pep Club, FFA and various church programs at St. Maurus Church. During her free time, she works as a babysitter and at Mahalo Stylz Boutique.

