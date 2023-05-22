Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warm, dry start to the work week

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/22
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(KFVS) - After on-and-off rain and thunderstorms, this week is looking unusually tranquil.

Skies will be partly cloudy most of today, but it will be dry and warm.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid 80s for the next couple of days before decreasing into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees by the end of the week.

The rest of the week is also looking dry with very little chance of any rainfall in the foreseeable future.

