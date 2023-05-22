First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

It’s shaping up to be an unusually tranquil weather week in our part of the country. In the short term we’ll get a bit warmer each day to start the work week (highs about 80-85) …..but temps will back off a few degrees to end the week (highs about 75-80). One downside to this quiet pattern is very little chance of any rainfall in the foreseeable future.

Farther out, toward next weekend and beyond, some forecast models are developing an upper low to over the southeastern U.S. and moving it westward into the Mississippi Valley. If this happens, we could end up with some showers about a week or so out, but this would be an unusual pattern and may not actually occur….so stay tuned.

