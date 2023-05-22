City of Carbondale to host annual Memorial Day event

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale will host its annual Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery.

According to the city, the police department honor guard will begin the service by raising the flag at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29. Company C of the 31st Illinois Volunteer Infantry will then perform the rifle salute.

The service will be led by Mayor Carolin Harvey, and the Memorial Day Address will be given by Lieutenant Colonel Jessica H. Dwyer, commander of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, Detachment 205, at Southern Illinois University.

Organizers say chairs will be set up for the service, so you don’t have to bring lawn chairs unless you want to.

Immediately following the service, there will be a self-guided walking tour through historic Woodlawn Cemetery, marked by brief biographies of some of the notable veterans displayed near their headstones.

For more information, you can contact the city of Carbondale at 618-457-3262.

