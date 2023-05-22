Heartland Votes

City of Carbondale to host annual Memorial Day event

[FILE PHOTO] The city of Carbondale will host its annual Memorial Day service at Woodlawn...
[FILE PHOTO] The city of Carbondale will host its annual Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale will host its annual Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery.

According to the city, the police department honor guard will begin the service by raising the flag at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29. Company C of the 31st Illinois Volunteer Infantry will then perform the rifle salute.

The service will be led by Mayor Carolin Harvey, and the Memorial Day Address will be given by Lieutenant Colonel Jessica H. Dwyer, commander of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, Detachment 205, at Southern Illinois University.

Organizers say chairs will be set up for the service, so you don’t have to bring lawn chairs unless you want to.

Immediately following the service, there will be a self-guided walking tour through historic Woodlawn Cemetery, marked by brief biographies of some of the notable veterans displayed near their headstones.

For more information, you can contact the city of Carbondale at 618-457-3262.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Missouri teen killed in dirt bike crash on a motocross track
On Saturday, May 20 around 6:40 p.m., officers with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office...
1 injured in rollover crash in Calloway County, Ky.
Two teenagers were injured in an ATV crash in Mississippi County on Sunday.
Two teens injured in Mississippi County ATV crash
Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

Latest News

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake is hosting their annual Environmental Science...
Army Corps to kick off science series at Rend Lake with live animal programs
Thousands of motorcyclists roared into Alto Pass on Sunday, May 21 for an annual pilgrimage.
31st Annual Blessing of the Bikes ‘was incredible’
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Graduation hat at Cape Central high school graduation
Cape Central high school seniors graduate, decide what comes next