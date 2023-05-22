Charleston and Hayti boys track and field teams win State Championships

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston and Hayti boys track and field teams both earned State Championships this weekend.

Competing in Class 2 the Blue Jays tied with Summit Christian Academy at 47 points each as co-champions.

The Indians also finished as co-champions in Class 1 with Hermitage, tying with 42 points each.

Charleston’s 4x100m relay team of Zecobyion Ewing, Trey Stanback, Kamarion Wiley and DJ Williams placed first overall. Their 4x200m relay team of Ewing, Wiley, Williams and Bernard Betts earned the gold medal as well. Williams and Wiley earned third and fourth place, respectively, in the individual 400m dash. Zachryan Thomas gave the Blue Jays a boost in the long jump finishing third.

Hayti’s 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams matched those performances with state titles of their own. The Indians also got third place finishes from the 4x400m relay team, Elijah Burnett in the 100m dash and Jordan Payne in the 200m dash.

