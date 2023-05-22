Heartland Votes

Case of atypical BSE, or mad cow disease, reported in Tennessee

A cow from southeast Tennessee tested positive for atypical BSE at a packing company in South Carolina, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Agriculture announced a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) or commonly known as mad cow disease was detected in a cow from southeast Tennessee.

The cow arrived at a packing company in South Carolina where staff noticed it appeared sick.

“In alignment with the United States Department of Agriculture’s BSE surveillance program, the animal was isolated and euthanized,” Assitant Commissioner for Public Affairs Corinne Gould said. “It did not enter the food supply.”

Atypical BSE is not contagious but since there is no treatment or test for it, confirmation can only come post mortem, which is why the cow was euthanized.

Gould stressed that there was no threat to the community.

“Atypical BSE poses no known risk to human health,” Gould said. “It is different from the classical form of BSE, which has not been detected in the U.S. since 2003.”

The department issued a release for livestock owners to remind them to always monitor their heard.

“Cattle owners are always advised to monitor their herds for health. Cattle affected by BSE may display changes in temperament, abnormal posture, poor coordination, decreased milk production, or loss of condition without noticeable loss of appetite. Owners should report any herd health concerns to their veterinarian or to the State Veterinarian’s office at 615-837-5120."

Tennessee Department of Agriculture

This form of BSE can randomly happen in odder cattle and in very rare cases, according to Gould.

Gould confirmed with WVLT News that there was an ongoing investigation but clarified the original owner of the cow in Tennessee did not do anything wrong as they couldn’t have known the cow had atypical BSE.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Missouri teen killed in dirt bike crash on a motocross track
Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
On Saturday, May 20 around 6:40 p.m., officers with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office...
1 injured in rollover crash in Calloway County, Ky.
Two teenagers were injured in an ATV crash in Mississippi County on Sunday.
Two teens injured in Mississippi County ATV crash
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

Latest News

Buster
Raising money for rescues through hockey
A crash on Interstate 24 involving a motorcycle has sent one man to the hospital in McCracken...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash on I-24
Raising money for rescues through history
The Paducah Fire Department and Police Department joined forces to raise money for a local...
Paducah Firefighters and Police play softball to raise money for family services
Paducah Police vs Firefighter softball game