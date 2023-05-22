Heartland Votes

AWA shelter in Poplar Bluff to celebrate 1st anniversary next month

By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - A party to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening the Animal Welfare Alliance’s regional, no-kill animal shelter in Poplar Bluff, Missouri will take place on Saturday, June 10.

The AWA’s celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of 1904 S. Westwood Blvd., at the former Hillcrest veterinary clinic.

According to a release from the AWA of Southeast Missouri, entry to the party is free. There will be games for kids, a Holy Rollin’ rolled ice cream truck, a 50/50 raffle for adults only and a separate raffle for a hand-sewn quilt. Grilled hamburgers and other snacks will be available for purchase, as well as baked goods for your dogs, pet-themed T-shirts and gift items.

The celebration party will also feature live music by the band, Just Enough.

Proceeds from the event will help support operations at the shelter, which houses anywhere from 60 to 75 dogs and cats at any given time. According to the release, the shelter has averaged an adoption a day for the past several months. Additionally, all animals leaving AWA for new homes are first spayed or neutered, given all appropriate vaccinations and micro-chipped.

The release also mentioned that the anniversary party will kick off a capital campaign by AWA to pay off its shelter building, currently being leased-to-own. About $300,000 is needed to complete the deal and donations to the capital campaign will be kept in a bank account separate from shelter operating funds.

For more information, visit www.awasemo.org or www.facebook.com/awasemo or call the AWA shelter at (573) 840-0664.

