Army Corps to kick off science series at Rend Lake with live animal programs

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Environmental Science Series are returning over the summer at Rend Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting the programs every Saturday from Memorial Day through Labor Day at the Rend Lake Project Office & Visitor Center.

All programs are open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Army Corps says the shows are free and family friendly for all ages.

The first program, “Animal Science,” on Saturday, May 27 will feature live animals, presented by a naturalist with Animal Tales Mid-South. This educational and entertaining show will demonstrate different animal types. A live bird, mammal, reptile, amphibian and invertebrate from around the world will be featured at three viewing times: 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Seating is limited and only available on a first-come-first served basis.

The Environmental Science Series continues Saturday, June 3 with another live animal show. Bob Tarter, with Animalogy, will feature nocturnal animals.

For more information on the series, contact the Rend Lake Project Office & Visitor Center at 618-724-2493 or visit their Facebook page.

