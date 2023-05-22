Heartland Votes

72-year-old man becomes the first of 7 siblings to graduate college

Video shared by the college shows Sam Kaplan, 72, walk across the stage on May 11 to receive his degree. (Source: Georgia Gwinnett College / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News/TMX) – A 72-year-old man became the first of his seven siblings to earn an undergraduate degree when he graduated from Georgia Gwinnett College earlier this month.

Video shared by the college shows Sam Kaplan walk across the stage May 11 to receive his degree in Cinema and Media Arts.

His 99-year-old mother was in the crowd cheering him on.

“She’s very excited,” Kaplan said of his mother. “She’s excited, happy and proud.”

According to a news release, Kaplan was 68 when he heard a radio advertisement for Georgia Gwinnett College, offering a degree program that involved script writing.

“Five minutes later, I was registering for the fall semester,” Kaplan said.

After graduating high school in 1969, Kaplan said he never considered college. The father of five held a variety of jobs over the years, including running a cleaning service, a telemarketing company and even driving a taxi.

Being an older student came with challenges – Kaplan had to adjust to a classroom again, as he hadn’t set foot in one in more than 50 years. But he was determined to connect with his younger classmates and form friendships.

“When you ask a student about what they want and plan on doing and find out what they want to do with their lives; I think that’s uncommon with a lot of kids – they don’t get that with people,” Kaplan said. “I think I have a good relationship with them. I got hugs from a lot of them on the last day of classes.”

The college said Kaplan was also popular among faculty.

Kate Balsley, associate professor of film who taught Kaplan in multiple classes, said he would always participate in class and offer advice and assistance to his classmates.

“Sam was always willing to share photos and stories about his interesting life and his family,” Balsley said. “We’re so proud to see him graduate, but we will miss him.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police lights
Missouri teen killed in dirt bike crash on a motocross track
On Saturday, May 20 around 6:40 p.m., officers with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office...
1 injured in rollover crash in Calloway County, Ky.
Two teenagers were injured in an ATV crash in Mississippi County on Sunday.
Two teens injured in Mississippi County ATV crash
Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

Latest News

This photo shows Lashawn Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail.
Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell
Biden, McCarthy meet in high-stakes debt ceiling meeting as clock ticks
A man allegedly threatened people with a gun while fishing at the Sikeston Sports Complex Lake...
Man allegedly threatened people with gun while fishing at Sikeston Sports Complex Lake
Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to...
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
According to the City of Cape Girardeau, westbound Broadway St. will be closed between Bellevue...
Portion of westbound Broadway St. to close 2 weeks in Cape Girardeau