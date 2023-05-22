2-vehicle crash closes 1 lane of westbound traffic at LaSalle, E. Main St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash just off the Interstate 55 exit 102.

Our crew on scene says one lane of westbound traffic is blocked.

This is at LaSalle Ave. and E. Main St. between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

A two-vehicle crash blocked 1 lane of westbound traffic at LaSalle Ave. and E. Main St. on Monday afternoon, May 22. (Google Maps)

According to police, two people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

