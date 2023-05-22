Heartland Votes

2 injured, homes, vehicles damaged in multiple Cape Girardeau shootings

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating several shootings reported over the weekend.
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating several shootings reported over the weekend.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating several shootings reported over the weekend.

Officers were first called at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 to the 1700 block of North Sprigg Street to a report of shots fired. Police said multiple people could be seen leaving the area as officers arrived. No injuries or damages have been reported.

Nearly the same time on Saturday, officers were called to another report shots fired on the 1100 block of Linden Street. No injuries were reported, but police said a window of a home was broken and there appeared to be bullet holes on the outside of another home.

A third report of shots fired came into police at 2 a.m. on Saturday from the 1000 block of South Ellis. When officers arrived, police said they found two unoccupied vehicles hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported on scene.

Investigators say they collected multiple pieces of evidence from each of the three scenes.

After about 20 hours, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a Cape Girardeau hospital about a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers said they were unable to learn the location of where the victim shot. They said the victim was uncooperative and would not give them any information.

Officers then responded to a report of shots fired and a gunshot victim on the 2800 block of Whitener Street. This call came into police around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, police said the victim has already been taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim’s vehicle and two other vehicles were hit by gunfire.

In all, at least two people, two homes and five vehicles were hit by gunfire in slightly more than 24 hours.

Cape Girardeau Police said no arrests have been made, but their investigations into each shooting case is ongoing.

