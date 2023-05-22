Heartland Votes

18-year-old dies in ATV crash in Marshall County, Ky., driver charged

On Sunday, May 21 around 2 a.m., officers with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded...
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Sunday, May 21 around 2 a.m., officers with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash with injuries involving an ATV.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, an investigation revealed that three people were riding in the ATV at a local campground when the driver, 31-year-old Jacob Estes, of Benton, Kentucky, lost control of the vehicle. The ATV left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Passengers Grace McKnight, 18, and Landon O’Nan, 23, both of Paducah, Ky., were both ejected from the ATV. McKnight was pronounced dead at the scene and O’Nan was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the release.

Estes was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (aggravating circumstances), second degree manslaughter, driving on DUI suspended license (aggravating circumstances), first degree wanton endangerment and all-terrain vehicle violations.

According to the release, Estes has been convicted of DUI four times since 2010.

The investigation in ongoing.

