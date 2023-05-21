Heartland Votes

Two juveniles injured in ATV accident in Mississippi County

The two juveniles were transported by ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two juveniles have been transported to the hospital following an ATV accident in Mississippi County.

According to a crash report on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website, two male juveniles, both 14, were injured after they ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The crash occurred on May 21, around 11:40 a.m., and took place on County Road 529, 1/4 mile south of East Prairie.

Both of the juveniles were transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center. The driver of the ATV is being treated for moderate injuries, and the passenger is being treated for serious injuries.

