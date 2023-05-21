Sikeston Jaycees holds annual Crawfish Boil

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - People from all over gathered in Sikeston today at the Jaycee Rodeo Arena for the annual Crawfish Boil on May 20.

Alongside freshly cooked crawfish, people from all over the Bootheel enjoyed live music, games and a petting zoo.

For some people, this event is a way of supporting their community and helping out with those that might need it. Chairman of the Sikeston Jaycees, Jacob Rutledge, said he has been helping the organization since he was 21.

“I joined the military when I was 18 and my recruiter actually brought me out here when I was 20 years old to volunteer and ever since then I got hooked,” said Rutledge. “When I turned 21, I joined the organization and started volunteering full time. We’re out here all summer long and just doing what we can to give back to our community and donate as much money as we can to our community.”

The Sikeston Jaycees will be helping with the first annual hot air balloon festival in June.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.