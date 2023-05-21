Heartland Votes

Red House Heritage Day

History lovers gathered on May 20 at Red House in Cape Girardeau for their annual Heritage Day.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - History lovers gathered on May 20 at Red House in Cape Girardeau for their annual Heritage Day.

The day consisted of mule jumping, black smithing and many other activities. Co-Chair of Red House, Julie Grueneberg, said she had displayed something that belonged to her late brother.

“Turned it into a tunic for a fella that had asked him to do it for him, he even hand chipped the buttons out of bone and the fella wore it for several years and when he passed away, my sisters and I decided that our brother’s tunic should be here at the Red House,” said Grueneberg. “So for me that a big heartstring and people admire and it just help me. He would’ve loved that it was here”

The Red House holds tours and allows for those who are interested to interact and learn about a portion of history in Cape Girardeau.

