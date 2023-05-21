Raising money for rescues through hockey

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When you think of hockey, you typically think of a puck, not a pup.

Hockey lovers and animal rescuers are spreading the message that while you can’t buy love, you can rescue it. Both hockey and dogs were underneath the same ‘roof’ for the fifth annual Pucks for Paws.

It’s a roller hockey tournament to help spread love and raise funds for animals in need. SEMO Pets executive director, Jenn Farmer told the story of one rescue, Buster.

“He came to us about a year and a half ago, because he had a bullet gunshot wound through his face right here, and it was wide open,” Farmer said. “It was you know, horrifying to think somebody could do that.”

She explained Buster went through surgeries thanks to the donations from the community. SEMO Pets is entirely ran on donations. Rob Kearns, a hockey player and organizer of the event, explained how he loved helping out SEMO Pets.

“It’s a huge deal for us, we are going to pass the $20,000 lifetime, and every single dollar we can donate to Southeast Missouri pets, it gives another animal in that situation a fighting chance to find a home and at least be in a safe environment of the shelters,” Kearns said.

In case you’re curious, as of May 21, Buster is still up for adoption. You can contact SEMO Pets for more information.

