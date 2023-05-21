Heartland Votes

Missouri teen killed in dirt bike crash on a motocross track

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 13-year-old from New London, Missouri, has died after a dirt bike crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 1:05 p.m., the 13-year-old was riding at Finger Lake State Park motocross track when his bike went over a berm, causing him to go airborne. The teenager was thrown off the bike when the bike hit the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just east of Benton, Missouri on...
Driver killed, two children injured in Scott County crash
Meteorite from 1930 makes its way home to Paragould
93-year-old meteorite finds its way home to Northeast Arkansas
Thousands are expected to participate in Blessing of the Bikes at Bald Knob Cross.
31st Annual Blessing of the Bikes set for May 21
The city of Mayfield provided this map to show available parking and seating for the free Trace...
Music fans urged to plan ahead for Trace Adkins concert in Mayfield

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Keeping the memory of veterans alive is one of the messages at the Annual Fly-In Event, &...
Keeping the memory of veterans alive at the Perryville Fly-In event
History lovers gathered on May 20 at Red House in Cape Girardeau for their annual Heritage Day.
Red House Heritage Day
Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery receives over $51,000 donation that was raised from the 10th...
Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery receive a donation of over $50,000
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just east of Benton, Missouri on...
Driver killed, two children injured in Scott County crash