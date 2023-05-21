Missouri teen killed in dirt bike crash on a motocross track

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 13-year-old from New London, Missouri, has died after a dirt bike crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 1:05 p.m., the 13-year-old was riding at Finger Lake State Park motocross track when his bike went over a berm, causing him to go airborne. The teenager was thrown off the bike when the bike hit the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

