Learning history and heritage at Big Oak Tree Park

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Many people gathered at Big Oak Tree Park today to learn a little more about its history and heritage.

The Living History Day event took place on May 20 in East Prairie, Mo. While people learned history, there was also music being played over speakers to make the environment more exciting.

A key part of the event was history themed crafts to give a physical touch to the lesson. There were many types of historical crafts being displayed such as needle tatting or flint knapping.

Elise Ratcliff with the Park Staff said she enjoyed seeing what people could create.

“My favorite part is just seeing all the different crafts that people can do,” said Ratcliff. “It’s really interesting to see a lot of the things you wouldn’t be able to see normally. Historic crafts, and I just love being able to interact with the community.”

They said they hope to put on more local programs for kids soon such as an insect program and an animal investigator program.

