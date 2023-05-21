Heartland Votes

Guns to gardening tools: one group’s initiative to get firearms off the streets

A nationally recognized forging demonstration is doing its part in taking firearms off the streets in a unique way by turning guns into gardening tools.
By Samantha O'Connor and Glenn Kittle
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A nationally recognized forging demonstration is doing its part in taking firearms off the streets in a unique way by turning guns into gardening tools.

Bishop Jim Curry of Swords to Plowshares told WGGB about their initiative to get guns off the streets by turning them into gardening tools.

“This is about making an instrument of nurture out of an instrument of potential harm,” he said.

Curry said the group turns guns into a shovel or trowel before making a handle to go with it.

“This is a pretty heavy-duty tool and will probably last forever,” he said.

Swords to Plowshares acquires the guns by working with local law enforcement agencies across New England that host gun buyback programs. They then host events to show people the process of repurposing these firearms to accommodate those with green thumbs.

“We find it’s not so much a gun problem as it is a heart problem, so we’re making these hearts to symbolize turning them into love,” blacksmith John Cerritelli said.

Curry said he hopes his demonstrations can send a message of gun safety to inspire safe gun ownership.

“What I want people to learn is that if you have to have a gun, if you want to have a gun, store it safely,” he said. “You can also choose not to have a gun.”

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just east of Benton, Missouri on...
Driver killed, two children injured in Scott County crash
Meteorite from 1930 makes its way home to Paragould
93-year-old meteorite finds its way home to Northeast Arkansas
Thousands are expected to participate in Blessing of the Bikes at Bald Knob Cross.
31st Annual Blessing of the Bikes set for May 21
The city of Mayfield provided this map to show available parking and seating for the free Trace...
Music fans urged to plan ahead for Trace Adkins concert in Mayfield

Latest News

This photo provided by Axiom Space in 2023 shows astronauts, from left, Ali al-Qarni, Rayyanah...
SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station
Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the...
Songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ and ‘White Room,’ dies
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt limit talks after ‘productive’ call
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces