First Alert: Sunny, dry conditions for Sunday

(KFVS) - It is a cool start to Sunday morning in the Heartland with temperatures in the 50s. Expect dry and clear conditions, with temps warming up into the 70s by the afternoon in most places. Clouds will start to move in around 5 p.m. tonight, and into Monday morning.

For tomorrow, clouds will stick around for the morning hours, but by noon, they will start to decrease. Temps will be in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

On Tuesday, expect light, scattered showers in some areas in the morning hours. There will be some cloud coverage during the day, but by the evening, we will see clear conditions. Temps will be in the mid 80s.

For the rest of the week, temps will start to increase into the upper 80s with warm and sunny conditions.

