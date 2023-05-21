Heartland Votes

First Alert: Sunny, dry conditions for Sunday

First Alert at 6 a.m. 5/21
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It is a cool start to Sunday morning in the Heartland with temperatures in the 50s. Expect dry and clear conditions, with temps warming up into the 70s by the afternoon in most places. Clouds will start to move in around 5 p.m. tonight, and into Monday morning.

For tomorrow, clouds will stick around for the morning hours, but by noon, they will start to decrease. Temps will be in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

On Tuesday, expect light, scattered showers in some areas in the morning hours. There will be some cloud coverage during the day, but by the evening, we will see clear conditions. Temps will be in the mid 80s.

For the rest of the week, temps will start to increase into the upper 80s with warm and sunny conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just east of Benton, Missouri on...
Driver killed, two children injured in Scott County crash
Meteorite from 1930 makes its way home to Paragould
93-year-old meteorite finds its way home to Northeast Arkansas
Thousands are expected to participate in Blessing of the Bikes at Bald Knob Cross.
31st Annual Blessing of the Bikes set for May 21
The city of Mayfield provided this map to show available parking and seating for the free Trace...
Music fans urged to plan ahead for Trace Adkins concert in Mayfield

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A rainy cool start to your Saturday, with sunshine by mid afternoon
Plenty of sunshine later today!
First Alert: Sunny, cool start to the weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Showers and potential storms Friday night into early Saturday
The threat for severe storms has shifted further to the southwest. There a marginal risk for...
First Alert: Tracking showers, thunderstorms late afternoon & evening