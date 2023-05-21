Heartland Votes

1 injured in rollover crash in Calloway County, Ky.

By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, May 20 around 6:40 p.m., officers with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle collision at the 6600 block of Highway 121 N.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the driver, Trisha Miller, 35, of Farmington, Ky. was traveling westbound while another vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction on the centerline.

Miller moved her vehicle to the right to avoid a collision, when her wheels dropped off the edge of the road causing her to lose control of the vehicle, rolling multiple times before hitting a utility pole, according to the release. She was able to climb out the back hatch of the vehicle.

According to the release, Miller was transported to a local hospital to treat a possible back injury from the crash.

