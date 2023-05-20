Heartland Votes

Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say

Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a woman is facing charges after drowning her daughter and trying to kill another child.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jamie Bradley-Brun has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies were called to a home early Friday morning for a woman, later identified as Jamie Bradley-Brun, attempting to drown her child.

When deputies arrived, they detained Jamie Bradley-Brun and found 6-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun dead.

Authorities said they believe the 6-year-old was likely drowned by her mother.

According to investigators, Jamie Bradley-Brun then also tried to drown an 8-year-old but the child’s cries for help woke up others in the home. They were able to intervene and call 911.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the 6-year-old’s cause of death.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the 2300 block of N. Kingshighway...
2 juveniles hurt in 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
The threat for severe storms has shifted further to the southwest. There a marginal risk for...
First Alert: Tracking showers, thunderstorms late afternoon & evening
A portion of Kingshighway is back open following a crash near Culvers. According to police, it...
Two vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau sends two to the hospital
The city of Mayfield provided this map to show available parking and seating for the free Trace...
Music fans urged to plan ahead for Trace Adkins concert in Mayfield

Latest News

A sinkhole just off the shoulder of the road way has caused Interstate 24 to be restricted to...
I-24 in Lyon County restricted to one lane due to sinkhole
U.S. President Joe Biden, from left, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australia's Prime...
Biden aims to reassure world on US debt standoff as he consults with Indo-Pacific leaders
Biden, G7 leaders talk Russia and more
Around 6:40 p.m. on May 19, KSP Post 1 received a call of a woman being held against her will...
Kentucky State Police investigating incident in Graves County