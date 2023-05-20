Heartland Votes

Utah police: Man admits to killing wife, visiting in-laws

FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and...
FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and admit to the crime, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and admit to the crime, authorities said.

Jeremy Bailey, 34, surrendered without incident at the family home in Layton, just north of Salt Lake City, police said.

The bodies of Bailey’s wife, Anastasia Stevens, 36; Becky Stevens, 61; and Donald Stevens, 73; were found inside the house.

Becky Stevens was Anastasia Stevens’ stepmother and Donald Stevens was her father. Becky and Donald Stevens lived in Nevada and were visiting Bailey and Anastasia Stevens, who were living at the home where the bodies were found, police said in a statement.

Motive and cause of death were still being investigated. Three of the family’s dogs also were killed.

Bailey couldn’t be reached for comment and had no attorney listed to comment on his behalf.

Layton is a city of about 82,000 people 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
A portion of Kingshighway is back open following a crash near Culvers. According to police, it...
Two vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau sends two to the hospital
Officers are still looking for a second suspect identified as 22-year-old Markitrey Shemaj West.
Police ID 2nd suspect wanted in connection with shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the 2300 block of N. Kingshighway...
2 juveniles hurt in 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face ‘serious differences’
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
It's tassel turning time for several high-school students across the Heartland tonight
What's next for these high school grads?
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens