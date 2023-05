SALT LAKE CITY, UT. (KFVS) - The SIU Softball team put up a big fight in the NCAA Softball Tournament on Friday, May 19, but lost to top seeded Utah 11-9 in Salt Lake City.

SIU will now face Baylor on Saturday, May 20 in the losers bracket at 4:30 p.m.

Utah and Ole Miss will play in the winner’s bracket.

