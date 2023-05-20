A rainy cool start to your Saturday, with sunshine by mid afternoon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Saturday Heartland! For this morning expect to see some lingering overnight rain showers but staying dry for the rest of the day. Temps on the cooler side, sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s along with a light breeze. Once the sun emerges from the clouds expect to see warmer temperatures heading into the low 70s for most of the area and continuing with dry conditions.

Today is going to be day one of a trend of sunshine and nice temperatures. Even has we look into your work week, sunshine with temps in the low 80s.

